Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 19,199 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $34,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in ONEOK by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,888,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,131,000 after purchasing an additional 262,486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,731,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.06. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

