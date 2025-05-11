First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 693,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

