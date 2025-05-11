Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. BOKF NA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 626,191 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,328 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $111.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.95.

View Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.