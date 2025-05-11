Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of American Assets Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

AAT opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 107.09%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

