Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,564,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.92 and a 12 month high of $122.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.12.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

