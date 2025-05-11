Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,099 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 9.90% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGIE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,511,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after buying an additional 224,023 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,148,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 567,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 144,046 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,825,000.

Get Capital Group International Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGIE opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.