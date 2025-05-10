Greenline Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 1.7% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

