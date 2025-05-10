Fiduciary Trust Co Has $5.67 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,949,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 5,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 616,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,381,000 after acquiring an additional 132,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $473.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.39. The stock has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.