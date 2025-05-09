Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Buys Shares of 73,845 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 101,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,525,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 267,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $41.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.