Expect Equity LLC Purchases New Shares in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Expect Equity LLC acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 189,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAMA opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

