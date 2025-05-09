Elyxium Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,960,000 after buying an additional 894,376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,295,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,716,000 after acquiring an additional 105,087 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,076,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 198,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $86.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

