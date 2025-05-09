Elyxium Wealth LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Elyxium Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $105.26 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.