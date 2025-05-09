Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Issues Earnings Results

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Commerzbank Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $27.50 on Friday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

