EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,150 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 476,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 417,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,109,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 93,884 shares in the last quarter.

DFAE stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

