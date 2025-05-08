EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,313 shares of company stock worth $17,229,143. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $536.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.67 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

