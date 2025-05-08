Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Stake Lifted by Circumference Group LLC

Circumference Group LLC increased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Endava makes up about 4.5% of Circumference Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Circumference Group LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Endava by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 1,299.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 430,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 399,605 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Endava by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 332,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.51.

Endava Price Performance

DAVA opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

