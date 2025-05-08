Chescapmanager LLC Has $32.13 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Chescapmanager LLC reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,486 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies comprises 3.5% of Chescapmanager LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $32,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 64,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,005,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.38.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

