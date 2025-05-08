Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $84.07 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,619. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

