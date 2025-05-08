Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Citizens Business Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Citizens Business Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.5% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 341,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,803,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after acquiring an additional 348,989 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 85,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $53.51 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $53.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

