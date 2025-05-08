Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,534,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,443,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Grab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA upgraded Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Grab stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

