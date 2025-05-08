Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 112,963 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,963 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Boot Barn worth $47,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
NYSE BOOT opened at $111.97 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
