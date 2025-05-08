Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 112,963 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,963 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Boot Barn worth $47,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BOOT opened at $111.97 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.85.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

