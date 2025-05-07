Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 834,074 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises approximately 1.5% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 113,355 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

