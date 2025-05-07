Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $33,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,899,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 625,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 213,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of BATS:GSUS opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $84.76.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

