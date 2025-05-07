Caxton Associates LP Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 127.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

