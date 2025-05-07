Crestline Management LP Makes New $4.66 Million Investment in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Markel Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,580,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $254,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Markel Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,393,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,876.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,822.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,773.33. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,491.03 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

