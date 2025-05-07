Crestline Management LP Sells 4,980 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Crestline Management LP reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,258,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,384 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $406,728,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,185 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,237.7% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,701,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,386 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $175.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.60 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day moving average is $160.74.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $688,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,501,465.60. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,931 shares of company stock worth $10,492,868. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

