Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 792,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,814.40. This trade represents a 2.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kinnari Patel purchased 21,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at $125,837.80. The trade was a 371.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCKT. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 19.6 %

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $673.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

