Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE Purchases Shares of 34,406 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $109.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.69 and a 52-week high of $111.51.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.