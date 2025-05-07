Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $12.93 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,765 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,321,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,439,000 after acquiring an additional 988,397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,280,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,598,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,789,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,587,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AXTA opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

