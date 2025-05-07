Concentric Capital Strategies LP Buys Shares of 349,988 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 349,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $580.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

