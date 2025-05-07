Collar Capital Management LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Collar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

