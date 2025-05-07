Collar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,178 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Collar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 1.4% of Collar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $186,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,299 shares in the company, valued at $12,091,353.57. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $5,663,314.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,040 shares of company stock worth $11,937,915 in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

