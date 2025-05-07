Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Epacria Capital Partners LLC

Epacria Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,014,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,987,000 after acquiring an additional 344,409 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 232.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 280,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 195,902 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

