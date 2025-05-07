Collar Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Collar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 76,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,862,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 149,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SFL by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 129,742 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SFL by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 910,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 135,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 737,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

SFL Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.47. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

SFL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.93%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

