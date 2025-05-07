81,065 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Purchased by Collar Capital Management LLC

Collar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 81,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.36 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 172.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Catherine A. Lynch bought 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,436.10. The trade was a 6.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $210,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,189. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PMT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Further Reading

