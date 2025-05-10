Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $474,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,690.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 944.7% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 57,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.