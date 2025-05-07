142,556 Shares in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Bought by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 142,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Arhaus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,062,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arhaus by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,590,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after buying an additional 627,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arhaus by 1,532.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,497,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,239 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,628,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 256,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 120,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

ARHS stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

