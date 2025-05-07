Dunhill Financial LLC Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.37.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $182.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

