Dunhill Financial LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 115,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

