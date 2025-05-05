Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Raises Holdings in Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Renovaro were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Renovaro by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Renovaro by 347.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Renovaro by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Renovaro by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Renovaro by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 129,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RENB opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.63. Renovaro Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company’s product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

