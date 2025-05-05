AlTi Global Inc. Invests $92,000 in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 434,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 305,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 133,653 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 973.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Up 8.5 %

ATEC stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other news, COO Scott Lish sold 23,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $278,891.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 844,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,159,262.82. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 43,459 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $519,335.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,065,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,485,975.40. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,682 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

