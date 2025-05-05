BNP Paribas Invests $113,000 in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,955,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Macquarie lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. China Renaissance lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $89.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

