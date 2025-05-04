Redfin (RDFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share and revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.50. Redfin has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $15.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.
In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $180,730.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,616 shares in the company, valued at $831,968.40. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.
