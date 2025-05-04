Redfin (RDFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share and revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter.

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.50. Redfin has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $15.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $180,730.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,616 shares in the company, valued at $831,968.40. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Redfin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Redfin to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

