Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Update

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Value Line by 144.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of VALU opened at $40.80 on Friday. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $384.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 62.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Value Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

