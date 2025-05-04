Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading 3.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $180.58 and last traded at $179.12. 7,998,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 18,057,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average of $188.49. The stock has a market cap of $929.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

