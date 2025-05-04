Head to Head Survey: Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verify Smart and Lithium Americas (Argentina)”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verify Smart $220,000.00 36.68 N/A N/A N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.79 0.26

Analyst Ratings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verify Smart.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Verify Smart and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 1 2.83

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus price target of $7.42, suggesting a potential upside of 260.03%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Verify Smart.

Risk & Volatility

Verify Smart has a beta of 3.83, suggesting that its share price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verify Smart and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -1.37% -1.08%

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Verify Smart on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verify Smart

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases. Its products include VerifyNGo, which provides instant personal verification to combat fraud and identity theft through mobile device; and Prvii, a mobile communications service that enables celebrities to monetize their fan base via messaging channels. Verify Smart Corp. promotes its products and services across various markets, including consumer brands, financial services, sports/entertainment, governments, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as Treasure Explorations Inc. and changed its name to Verify Smart Corp. in March 2009. Verify Smart Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Fernley, Nevada.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

