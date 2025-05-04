Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.
Reed’s Stock Performance
Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
