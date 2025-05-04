Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Reed’s Stock Performance

REED stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

