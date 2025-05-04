Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 5.7 %

TRIB stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.21. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

