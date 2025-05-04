Analyzing SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) and SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Gold Fields has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gold Fields and SilverCrest Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 0 5 2 0 2.29 SilverCrest Metals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gold Fields presently has a consensus price target of $18.56, suggesting a potential downside of 12.37%. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential downside of 12.34%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than Gold Fields.

24.8% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Gold Fields shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Fields and SilverCrest Metals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $5.20 billion 3.64 $703.30 million $2.35 9.01 SilverCrest Metals $245.13 million 7.03 $116.72 million $0.57 20.26

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than SilverCrest Metals. Gold Fields is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverCrest Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and SilverCrest Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A SilverCrest Metals 30.85% 23.35% 20.98%

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Gold Fields on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

