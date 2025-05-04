Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Financial Comparison

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiMedx Group and Calmare Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $348.88 million 2.67 $58.23 million $0.28 22.57 Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than Calmare Therapeutics.

This table compares MiMedx Group and Calmare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group 23.86% 26.21% 18.15% Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MiMedx Group and Calmare Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

MiMedx Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.78%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of MiMedx Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Calmare Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company’s patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a barrier membrane allograft used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; and EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications. The company’s products have applications in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical sectors of healthcare. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

